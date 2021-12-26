Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips conclude Kill or Be Killed, his work on armed vigilantes, insanity, and lawless justice

Kill or be killed It is a special work, because it looks like one thing, it transforms into another, and in the end it turns out that it is just what it was at the beginning. Ed brubaker he knows how to maintain tension and attraction in a sometimes twisted and gruesome story, and Phillips knows how to turn his partner’s words into a rollercoaster of unfiltered action and sensation – a punch in the gut!

When Dylan discovers that much of his world is made up of lies that his mind has led him to believe, he collapses. His father’s inheritance, childhood fears, and trauma combined with his schizophrenic disorder to derail his life. Now, luck plays in his favor, and he is free of suspicion of the crimes he has committed, but: How many are real? Are they justified? Is it his madness that created the vigilante, or was it something else? Was a vigilante necessary for him, or for society?

Ed Brubaker has played with ambiguity throughout the work, he has interposed a supernatural aspect to create a vigilante, then he has twisted it with a reality such as schizophrenia, to later combine madness with a strange moral direction that goes beyond the disorder to create a valid reason that justifies breaking the law. But not only in crime are decisions made, also in the way they see friends, loves and family, it is not something as simple as a guy taking a gun and doing justice, no, this is not a Charles Bronson movie, there are many relationships that create this story.

All this ends in this volume, but do not expect easy answers, the writer has not created a speech that justifies or denounces vigilantism, he has created a character who has the same doubts as anyone, but with his state, going to extremes is much simpler. It is as if the John Doe in David Fincher’s The Seven movie is not cold and calculating, but impulsive and crazy, without means, without an intelligence above average, he ends up doing what anyone could do, he is not a Punisher, he is a man with a gun, nothing more.

Lately we can’t separate Brubaker from Sean Phillips, their artistic union is being so continuous that with each Brubaker comic we almost automatically assume that Phillips is going to draw it. And this is not a complaint, on the contrary, it is a celebration, because when they come together, they do not make a bad comic. Few unions have produced so many gems of the ninth art.

In this conclusion Phillips seems relaxed, letting the story of an escape dominate the opening narrative, to become a novel by pure hard boiled noir, with shootings, violence, and a protagonist who has become so psychologically transformed that despite seeing the same man, he does not seem so on a physical level. At that level comes the ability of Phillips, to convert the expressions and body languages ​​of the drawing of his character in such a way that it is not the same as the story began.

Concluding, Kill or be Killed closes a great work in a way as ambiguous as what it explores. He tries to talk about many topics without writing anything in marble, without pontificating, without convincing, only by telling a story and leaving the pieces to the reader to reflect, and that each one draws his learning from what the work has given. And I can assure you that everyone can get a lot of different things out of this series.

