Artist Alex Ross defended the importance of comics, which will be the guiding light for the different studios and filmmakers who intend to film a superhero movie

Superhero cinema has grown significantly in the last two decades, specifically the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and with it the interest in the material that inspires these productions, the comics that have become the guiding light to this genre, according to artist Alex Ross.

In the framework of Comic-Con at Home 2021, Alex Ross, who has illustrated large Marvel covers, as well as recently delivered a mural with the classic look of 35 heroes in the offices of Marvel Comics, spoke about his work in the facilities of La Casa de las Ideas, and why he took the characters that adorn his work.

“It was based on characters, the versions that more or less stood the test of time… whenever you have a new design for a particular character, it can often seem to overwhelm the company’s attention to push it first. And, you know, this includes a classic Fantastic Four or Namor look. Or, you know, some of these characters seem to never change, like Spider-Man.”.

The comics, The light that guides the cinema

Ross made it clear that comics will be important to any study he intends to do, since their longevity will be greater than that of the seventh art.

“Everyone has some kind of change of clothes at some point, and I was trying to stay with, ‘This is what has the longevity’ and these are not necessarily reflective of the influence of what happens in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Studios, because these are two different worlds.

The artist defended comics as the main source for film adaptations.

There is the publishing world, which will always be the guiding light that will influence what happens in the cinema. But the cinematic I don’t have to dictate what was, you know, what was the classic, timeless version of these things, and that’s what I tried to do.”.

Source: Comic-Con at Home

