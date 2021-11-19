Comfort and sportiness: the electric Porsche debuts the legendary acronym GTS

Two years after its launch, the electric sports car Porsche taycan receives the mythical acronyms GTS, which means that it will now have a version located in the middle point between comfort and sportiness.

The Taycan GTS will be among the equipment options 4S and Turbo. It will look fierce though, with a front apron in black, a shade that is also incorporated into the base of the side mirrors and the contour of the windows.

With the GTS, the Taycan will overcome for the first time 500 kilometers of autonomy, without this implying a loss in vehicle performance.

In fact, the Taycan GTS It will be equipped with two engines, one on each axis, and will be capable of delivering 598 horsepower, which will allow it to accelerate from 0 to 100 in 3.7 seconds.

Your top speed? Nothing more and nothing less than 250 kilometers per hour.

The first deliveries of the order will occur in 2022, at least for Europe. However, for Mexico his arrival has not yet been confirmed.