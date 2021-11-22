A few years ago, the latest craze in small household appliances were robot vacuum cleaners, and with good reason because the convenience of programming them and not worrying about sweeping or vacuuming the floor is unmatched. However, they are liked by everyone because there are those who prefer to vacuum by hand for a deeper cleaning.

If this is your case, the key to vacuuming our house easily and comfortably is a broom vacuum cleaner, since we can reach practically every corner without having to bend down. And today we have found super reduced, almost 40%, the Cecotec 1550 Ultimate vacuum cleaner. A model without cables and convertible by 409 euros 259 euros:





It can be used in three ways: vertical, broom and hand. It stands out for having a 360 degree design, which allows us to reach every corner of the house. And it has a very special and useful feature: that adjusts the power depending on where we use it thanks to automatic sensors.

By having three forms it includes quite a few accessories, to be used depending on the area or material that we are going to vacuum, such as sponge brushes for hard floors or bristles and silicone for the rest:





It has a suction power of up to 230 aW, 680 W of power and as the brand promises, it is quite silent. It also stands out for its 90 minutes of autonomy per charge, enough to calmly vacuum our entire home.

It has four modes, eco, medium, turbo and auto, to alternate according to our needs. And it is very easy to use, since on its digital screen we can see all the information we need (battery, operating mode, etc.).

Cecotec Cordless Broom Vacuum Cleaner Conga Rockstar 1500 Ultimate ErgoFlex. Digital Motor, 3 in 1, 680 W, 26 kPa, Automatic Mode, Flexible Tube, 90 Minutes of Battery Life, Accessory Kit

