Comet Leonard (C / 2021 A1) is currently heading towards the Sun and this year it will be visible with the naked eye during part of December and January, in addition to that on these dates you can also enjoy the Geminid Meteor Shower, according to experts from the Institute of Astronomy of the UNAM.

This is a unique opportunity, literally, to appreciate the passage of the comet, since, when it reaches its closest point to the Sun, it will be ejected out of the Solar System.. It had previously been said that it would pass through Earth again in about 70,000 or 75,000 years, but UNAM experts agree that it will not be like that … anyway, by then none of us would be here to see it again, so we must take this opportunity to observe it.

Comet Leonard comes from an envelope that is very far away in the solar system, called the Oort Cloud., whose objects can come from any direction, unlike planets, which move in the same plane and follow elliptical orbits.

The researcher at the Institute of Astronomy and scientific communicator, Julieta Fierro, explained that comets shine as they approach the Sun, because the ice they contain passes directly from a solid to a gas, which is why they form clouds that flash and are seen at greater distances; and this is what originates the cauda that characterizes them.

Leonard was discovered by astronomer Greg Leonard, with the help of the Mount Lemmon Observatory in Arizona, United States, barely in January 2021, when he was beyond Mars.

Now, the maximum point of approach to the Earth will occur when it is located 35 million kilometers away, on December 12, the day that Mexico will have the best view of the comet.; To observe it, you have to look towards the west, shortly after sunset, preferably in an area free of light pollution to be able to appreciate it with the naked eye, since in cities the use of a telescope is recommended, due to the excess lighting that there is.

Later it would be possible to observe it on January 15, approximately 30 minutes after sunset, but this is not certain, so it is best to look for it in the early evening hours of December 12.

Also a researcher at the Institute of Astronomy, Fernando Ávila Castro, said that, although upon being discovered it was said that Leonard could return in 70,000 or 75,000 years, recent studies and calculations reveal that this will be the last time that he will be visible since the Earth, because after passing through the closest point to the Sun, it will be ejected out of the Solar System.

In addition to the chance to see Comet Leonard, This end of the year brings the opportunity to enjoy the Geminid Meteor Shower, whose highest point will be after midnight, when the presence of between 60 and 80 meteors per hour is expected. The ideal is also to observe them in a dark place.

As with the comet, the best time to observe the meteor shower will be the night of Sunday, December 12, when both phenomena will reach their maximum splendor.

In addition to this date, The Geminids can be observed between December 4 and 17, and their best days will be between 12 and 14 of this month, approximately at 2:00 in the morning.