With the character of Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), have made decisions similar to those of Althea Szewczyk-Przygocki (Maggie Grace) in the seventh season of Fear the walking dead (Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson, since 2015). The second appears from the episode “Breathe with Me” (7×04), a ratillo, and they give him a goodbye with expiration in “Reclamation” (7×06). As for the first, we have not seen his hair until the end of “The Portrait” (7×07), and they do not offer us explanations of his whereabouts except in “Father” (7×08).

The eldest daughter and, in theory, the only survivor of the Clark family has been absent since “Mother” (6×14), no less; and it is the scene of their last intervention that they take up in this new chapter, after which comes the stoppage of broadcasts of the midseason. So, on the one hand, we go back to the pre-nuclear age when the insane Teddy Maddox (John Glover) wielded his evil influence; and on the other, the scriptwriters pick up the witness of the cliffhanger with which ends “The Portrait” and they solve it in an uncreative way.

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ expands what we know about the zombie virus

AMC

But going back in a number of flashbacks, to season six of Fear the walking dead, It means providing details unknown until now about the environment in which “The Holding” (6×11) takes place and integrated into what, perhaps, is the most interesting in “Father”: the narration of the changelings circumstances that have lived the aforementioned Alicia clark before meeting Morgan Jones (Lennie James) again and coming face to face with the now infamous Victor Strand (Colman Domingo).

It is cast in a more vehement confrontation is missing between the two and the third in disagreement, a higher dramatic intensity that raises the voltage of the episode and really moves us. But the truth is that they do not allow us to take too many minutes to consider this inconvenience because what happens next, with a languid stagingLight years away from what we saw in “Good Out Here” (4×03) for Nick Clark (Frank Dillane), it immediately attracts our attention. And soon, after a flashback puzzling, we understand that it is not without meaning.

Thus, the protagonist has something in common with two characters from The walking dead (Frank Darabont and Angela Kang, since 2010): Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Hershel Greene (Scott Wilson), each for their own reasons. But not entirely, because what Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg (Once upon a time), writers of this chapter directed by the regular Michael E. Satrazemis (Lore) as seventeen from the mother series and twenty-one from this first spin-off, sum another unexpected piece to the puzzle about how the zombie virus works.

Awakening the wrath of the fearsome Alicia Clark

AMC

To top it off, the foreseeable consequences of what Victor Strand did in the last part of the episode “The Beacon” (7×01) finally caught up with him during the episode of “Father”. And this happens with the same narrative maneuver that had been used in “The Portrait”: when an agreement was being finalized on more or less friendly terms between estranged characters who were once comrades, a timely revelation of guilt ruins it and worsens their relations to an even more hostility problematic.

This is the specific scene in which it occurs the verbal confrontation we wanted in the above, and does not disappoint: Alycia Debnam-Carey (The 100) is shown truly fearsome in Alicia Clark’s outburst of anger. And with it the spirit of the closing of “Cindy Hawkins” (7×03) is repeated but more rabid. And one thinks that the perfidious Virginia (Colby Minifie), who had proposed what he and Victor Strand had betrayed her in “Things Left to Do” (6×09), must have been laughing in zombie hell if it weren’t a fairy tale. fairies like Fear the walking dead.