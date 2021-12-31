Comé + Plantas, the Narda Lepes app, was awarded as one of the best food apps in the world. If you want to know what it is about, we will tell you here.

The Gourmand Awards, an awards ceremony in which the gastronomic world is celebrated. The best chefs, books, restaurant bloggers and even applications are recognized. In this case, Eat + Plants, the creation of Narda Lepes with Microsoft.

The Argentine app had the honor of being awarded at the Gourmand Awards, one of the most important ceremony in its blush since its creation 26 years ago. In addition to Comé + Plantas, they were also distinguished OLIO (United Kingdom) and Imbiblio (United States). This edition was the one with the most participants, as there were 1,558 teams from 227 countries.

The Comé + Plantas application was launched for the first time in June 2020 to deepen the knowledge of fruits and vegetables. At that time, the application was the most downloaded in its category, in addition to positioning itself in the second position of the App Store. Currently, Comé + Plantas is available at Argentina, Chile and Uruguay.

Regarding the app, it is developed by Shifta and has the collaboration of Microsoft. Furthermore, this development is based on Microsoft Azure, and use Machine learning, this allows to recognize the vegetables and train the model iteratively.

Within the content of Comé + Plantas, we will find a true encyclopedia of fruits and vegetables that will expand our knowledge. Here we will have tips on how to prepare the vegetables, with its process and its best combinations, up to fruit information such as its origin, seasonality, recipes and much more. As if that were not enough (and if you want to stop being a “turnip” in the subject) in the application there are illustrations of the vegetables both in how we eat them and in their plant.

Finally, if you still feel like a “parsley” in this issue of vegetables, Eat + Plants will help you. In the app you can order the vegetables according to the month, you have the inevitable #NardaTips to make all your recipes better, as well as aesthetic and application improvements.

If you are looking for the application, you can do it in all virtual stores and on the Comé + Plantas website. The best of all this is that its price is free, so it will not cost you “orange” to get it.

