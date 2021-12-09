The end of the year seems to be more complicated than normal due to the appearance of the Omicron variant. There is still much to investigate but some previous studies claim that it can be highly infectious. While one of its characteristics is the way it has spread throughout the world in just a few days. For this reason, various strategies have been considered to protect the population and one of the main ones is to combine vaccines.

At first it was said that it was necessary to follow the schemes of a single laboratory but now everything is different. A year has passed since campaigns began around the world and although progress has been made, it is still not enough. In fact, there is currently a worrying outbreak affecting several countries.

It was necessary to carry out several studies to verify that it is possible to combine vaccines without compromising people’s health. But now the main question is about the biologics that are compatible with each other. The answer is very important because it is the key to determining future strategies.

How to Get the Highest Antibody Levels

An investigation carried out by the University of Oxford and published in The Lancet found the best combination of vaccines. Based on the work, receiving a first dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca and a second of Moderna generates the highest possible antibody levels. The immune response is even greater than when two injections are received from the same laboratory.

This information is of great relevance for nations with a high percentage of inhabitants that have not yet completed their scheme. You could set a pattern to make modifications and allow the second dose to be different from the first. The goal is to offer the best possible protection.

Current outlook in Mexico

Now, in the case of Mexico, just a few days ago the national campaign began to apply a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. At the moment the only ones who can receive the biological are adults who are 60 years or older.

In that sense, regardless of the scheme you have, the additional dose will be AstraZeneca. According to the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) all the necessary studies have already been done and there is no risk. So far it is the only combination of vaccines allowed in Mexico.