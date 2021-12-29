Combat Evolved was created to promote Xbox Live

Today, Halo is one of the most important franchises for the industry of gaming, But this was not always so. In fact, the first title in the series was not even going to have a campaign. single-player, since it had only been created as a strategy of Mcrosoft to promote Xbox Live.

As for a recent interview with GamesRadar, Stefan sinclair, programmer who worked on Halo: CE, revealed that initially they had not contemplated creating a campaign for this game, since they were primarily focused on its multiplayer.

“Halo was in development for online multiplayer only in its early stages.”

Subsequently, Sinclair mentioned that this game was only a demonstration title to showcase the capabilities of Xbox Live, but once the development team considered that they had already reached this goal, then they went to work in the story mode.

Now what Halo Infinite arrived on the market, it is easy to appreciate how much the series has evolved since its first installment

