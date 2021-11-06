Colón-Platense, Independiente-Arsenal and Atlético Tucumán-Racing, the other matches of the day in the Professional League

Follow day 20 of the Professional League tournament. After the Defense and Justice victories and the Lanús-Estudiantes draw, several games will be played today.

COLÓN – PLATENSE

It will be an attractive duel that both teams will star in. The Sabalero He has 29 points in the tournament, but comes from losing in two of his last three presentations. For today’s match in Santa Fe, the coach Eduardo Dominguez he will not be able to count on two important players: the defender Paolo goltz and the Colombian striker Wilson morelo They will not be part of the game due to different physical annoyances.

On the side of Squid, the DT Claudio Sponton He had intended to repeat the same starting eleven that he played from the start in the 4-1 win against Atlético Tucumán in Vicente López, but will have to make changes due to different ailments. Nicolás Bertolo and Horacio Tijanovich, who comes from marking the Dean, have an overload, while another one that could be absent would be Ivan Gomez.

Possible formations

Colon: Leonardo Burián; Facundo Garcés, Bruno Bianchi, Rafael Delgado; Eric Meza, Federico Lértora, Rodrigo Aliendro, Gonzalo Piovi; Christian Bernardi, Facundo Farías; Lucas Beltrán. DT: Eduardo Domínguez.

Platense: Luis Ojeda; Augusto Schott, Nahuel Iribarren, Kevin Lomónaco and Juan Infante; Hernán Lamberti and Mauro Bogado or Roberto Bochi; Facundo Russo or Facundo Curuchet, Brian Mansilla, Gastón Gerzel or Franco Baldassarra; Matías Tissera. DT: Claudio Spontón.

Referee: Nestor Pitana

Hour: 15.45

Stadium: Brigadier Estanislao López

TV: Public TV

INDEPENDENT – ARSENAL

Two teams that need to recover are seen to face each other. The Red He comes from falling on his visit to Newell’s (0-1), but also has only one victory in the last seven games – it was against Unión – and he needs to add a victory against his audience in Avellaneda. He has 28 points in the tournament table and today he would be achieving a place in the 2022 South American Cup.

For the duel this afternoon, Julio Falcioni would make several modifications, but the most striking could be the entry of Jonathan Herrera by the captain and scorer Silvio Romero. The others who could earn a place in the starting formation would be Rodrigo Márquez for Alan So Señora and Domingo Blanco instead of Benavídez.

In the case of Arsenal, the team Israel Damonte third-to-last march with 16 points. He comes from beating Sarmiento de Junín on the Viaduct (1-0) after a streak of five games without knowing the victory.

Possible formations

Independent: Sebastián Sosa; Fabricio Bustos, Sergio Barreto, Juan Manuel Insaurralde and Thomas Ortega; Lucas Romero, Domingo Blanco, Andrés Roa and Márquez o So Señora; Alan Velasco and Romero o Herrera. DT: Julio Falcioni.

Arsenal: Alejandro Medina; Ignacio Gariglio, Gonzalo Goñi, Gastón Suso and Emiliano Papa; Brian Farioli, Juan Alberto Andrada, Emiliano Méndez and Facundo Kruspzky; Bruno Sepúlveda and Albertengo or Antilef. DT: Israel Damonte.

Referee: Pablo Dovalo

Hour: 18

Stadium: Liberators of America

TV: TNT Sports

ATLÉTICO TUCUMÁN – RACING

As a visitor, The academy with Fernando Gago in command he will seek his first triumph after the two defeats at the beginning of the cycle against Rosario Central and Defensa y Justicia. Racing is far from the leaders: it has 23 points and today it is out of the classification for the Copa Sudamericana 2022. That is why it needs to achieve a victory to settle back in the international cup zone.

Facing the duel tonight at the Monumental tucumano, the new DT would bet on an offensive team with Enzo Copetti, Lisandro López and Tomás Chancalay in attack.

In the case of locals, it has to Pablo Guiñazú as a coach, they accumulate 21 points and are at the bottom of the standings. Like Gago, the man from Cordoba has not yet won since he became the Dean: he has two draws and the win against Platense last weekend away from home.

Possible formations

Athletic Tucuman: Cristian Lucchetti; Felipe Campos, Marcelo Ortiz, Yonathan Cabral and Gabriel Risso Patrón; Ramiro Carrera, Guillermo Acosta, Franco Mussis and Leonardo Heredia; Augusto Lotti and Cristian Menéndez. DT: Pablo Guiñazú.

Racing: Gabriel Arias; Fabricio Domínguez, Leonardo Sigali, Nery Domínguez and Eugenio Mena; Aníbal Moreno, Mauricio Martínez and Matías Rojas; Enzo Copetti, Lisandro López and Tomás Chancalay. DT: Fernando Gago.

Referee: Pablo Echavarría

Hour: 20.15

Stadium: Monumental José Fierro

TV: Fox Sports Premium

