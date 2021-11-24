ILLUSTRATION – Coffee. Photo: Christin Klose / dpa

Exports have increased in recent years, for example, the Colombian American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) stated that in the first quarter of 2021, Colombian exports to the United States had an increase of 24% compared to the same period in 2020. Among those that have stood out the most are those related to coffee, it is estimated that it represents between 33% and 40% of the exports that reach the North American country.

Taking into account that coffee is one of the most desired products and at the same time more produced in the country, with it, different ways of consuming it have been taken. In the United States, space is currently opening for a coffee that has components of medicinal cannabis and brings antioxidant, analgesic and anti-inflammatory benefits.

This according to information from ProColombia It is grown in Zetaquira, Boyacá, where it is now fused with CBD, one of the components of cannabis that is used for medicinal purposes. They do it through nanotechnology, to later be ground, packed and shipped to the following cities: New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania and California. The product also stimulates memory and cognitive activity, helps to manage anxiety and stress, and to a certain extent, improves mood.

Manuel Bogoya, general manager of Grupo Aión, the company in charge of distributing the product, explains that this is possible thanks to the accompaniment of a coffee expert, who monitors the entire process.

“TWe are advised by an expert, carrying out roasting and cupping curve by Mauricio Romero, two-time national barista champion and representative of Colombia in the World Cups in China and Dublin.”Explained the manager.

The product is so innovative and reaches buyers so quickly that the company, together with Biowellness from Risaraldense, which opens the sale in the States of the North American country, has the projection to initially sell an average of US $ 100,000 per month in different presentations, both in ground coffee and in capsules, to later reach sales of US $ 200,000 on a monthly average, only in coffee with different cannabinoids and only in the United States market.

Coffee price

The price of internal coffee cargo of 125 kilograms continues to skyrocket and is on track to continue breaking all-time highs. This Tuesday, November 24, according to the National Federation of Coffee Growers, it closed at $ 2.16 million, which means a new record since 2003.

It is important to highlight that en so far this year, the price of internal cargo has increased significantly by 103.3%, that is, according to Colombian calculations, about $ 1.1 million, since at the beginning of 2021 the cargo cost $ 1.06 million .

“This is good news for the Colombian economy, the dynamism of coffee prices has prevented the pandemic of the bad economy from having arrived in more than 600 municipalities in Colombia. But it is far from a coffee bonanza, they are remunerative prices for the activity ”, assured the president of the National Federation of Coffee Growers, Roberto Vélez.

As a consequence, on the New York Stock Exchange, the pound is trading at US $ 2.42 and reached a nine-year high. Since October 24, 2011, a similar price was not seen on the New York Stock Exchange when it traded at US $ 2.50.

