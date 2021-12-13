Colombia reports 2,026 new cases of covid-19 this December 12

This Sunday 33,393 samples were processed, of which 26,969 are of the PCR type and 6,424 of antigens, for a total of 6.05 million tests performed. EFE / Mauricio Due as Casta eda / Archive



The Ministry of Health and Social Protection reported, this Sunday, December 12, 2,026 new cases of covid-19 in Colombia. In the last 24 hours, 37,335 tests of which 18,010 are PCR and 19,325 antigens.

The report also notes that 51 colombians they passed away due to illness in the past 24 hours. In this way, the country reaches a total of 129,107 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

By putting all the figures together, Colombia reached 5,093,534 infected, of which 12,577 are active cases and 4,933,825 correspond to positive cases that have already managed to overcome the disease.

Regarding the regions with the most reported cases, Antioquia leads with 477 infected, followed by Bogota with 219 and in third place Cauca’s Valley with 213.

There are 415 conglomerates in the country. The territories are: Amazonas, Antioquia, Arauca, Atlántico, Barranquilla, Bogotá, Bolívar, Boyacá, Buenaventura, Caldas, Caquetá, Cartagena, Casanare, Cauca, Cesar, Chocó, Córdoba, Cundinamarca, Guainía, Guaviare, Huila, La Guajira, Magdalena , Meta, Nariño, Norte de Santander, Putumayo, Quindío, Risaralda, San Andrés, Santa Marta, Santander, Sucre, Tolima, Valle del Cauca, Vaupés, Vichada.

This is how vaccination goes in the country

The most recent report from the Ministry of Health also indicates that until 11:59 pm on December 10, they had already been applied in Colombia a total of 60,385,993 doses of the vaccine against covid-19.

According to the same report, the number of Colombians who received the two doses of the biological, It currently amounts to 20,999,223 people, while 5,041,926 people have been immunized with single doses. Likewise, 2,205,237 booster doses have been applied.

Similarly, an increase in the vaccination rate was detected, since a total of 345,301 doses were applied for the day, of which 162,207 correspond to the second injection while another 15,678 were single doses.

We must buy time before the Ómicron begins to wreak havoc in Colombia was what the epidemiologist and advisor to the national government on issues of the pandemic, Carlos Álvarez, recommended. in an interview he gave on the Caracol Radio station.

His recommendation is focused especially on people over 50, who would be the most vulnerable to a possible spike in infections with this variant of the new coronavirus sars-cov-2 that worries the scientific communities of the planet.

“We need a third dose and more now that the Omicron arrives, that’s what we have for sure. Thereafter, wait six months for a dose or which people should still get that We do not know and we need time to know how often the vaccine should be administered or if three doses are required “Alvarez explained.

The also National Coordinator of Covid-19 Studies for the World Health Organization (WHO) pointed out that the combination of vaccines, with respect to the third doses could even give better results.

“We have information that homologous schemes, with the same brand of vaccine, or heterologous, of a different brand are the same and give a good response. It could even be said that some heterologous brand combination schemes find a slightly higher response ”, added.

The infectologist also explained that although the highest infections in the country are now related to the Delta variant, this strain is easier to counteract among those who are vaccinated.

“Before arriving in the Delta, we had MU which was the one that most affected Colombia during the third wave, what we had in May, June and July, and unfortunately it evaded more the action of vaccines. While with the arrival of the Delta, that although it has more contagion capacity, but it has less capacity to evade the defense generated by vaccines. (…) On the one hand, it is beneficial that it is the one that is arriving in a country where a large part of the population has been vaccinated, that is why the increase in cases is slight ”, he explained.

The expert, however, that people could not be trusted and had to maintain biosafety protocols, especially the one related to the use of the mask.

“Although we would all like to leave the mask and go back to what we had before February 2020, we have to be prudent because the pandemic has definitely not gone away”, reiterated.

