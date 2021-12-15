Archive photograph of the border between Colombia and Ecuador. EFE / Xavier Montalvo



After keeping the border with Ecuador closed, practically since the health emergency began due to the new coronavirus sars-cov-2 pandemic, its gradual reopening was given free rein.

In the economic newspaper Portafolio they reported that This process at the border will be carried out in three phases, the first one began this Wednesday, between the province of Carchí, in the neighboring country, and the department of Nariño.

The Ecuadorian Vice Chancellor, César Montaño, stressed that only the passage of goods will be allowed as agreed by the rulers of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, and of Colombia, Iván Duque

“(It will be) only on the international bridge of Rumichaca, under certain established schedules that have been previously negotiated by the two countries”, Montaño said at a press conference in which other authorities participated after a meeting of the Emergency Operations Committee (COE) in which issues related to the pandemic were analyzed.

According to Montaño, The established schedule will go from 8 in the morning until 5 in the afternoon.

The first phase should conclude in thirty days to give way to the second “as long as the sanitary conditions” allow it, clarified the vice minister.

In the magazine Semana, they reported that pedestrian traffic and the authorization for the circulation of private cars will be carried out gradually, depending on the sanitary conditions of the two countries, as well as the cases of contagion.

They also indicated in the Colombian publication that For income, restrictions such as peak and ID will be taken into account, and also to avoid congestion of vehicles or people, all this under the premise of strictly maintaining biosafety protocols, and prevent new infections.

On his side, the director of the COE, Juan Zapata, commented that the second phase “already includes San Miguel and pedestrian flow in thirty days, and then, in fifteen days, the transport would enter to participate.”

That transport would circulate with restriction depending on the license plate: Monday, Wednesday and Friday odd plates; Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, even plates. “No one circulates on Sunday.”

The last phase would be “the return to normality, but subject to what the Ministry of Health tells us,” said Zapata.

The process of reopening the border, for the first time since the pandemic began, was to take place on December 1, based on a joint resolution taken in November by Lasso and Duque.

But nevertheless, On November 30, the postponement was announced by mutual agreement as a preventive measure against the threat of the omicron variant of covid-19.

In Semana they recalled that Colombia and Ecuador share a 600-kilometer border from the Pacific coast to the Amazon rainforest, which, while crucial for trade and relations between the two countries, is also permeated by transnational crime with drug trafficking, illegal armed groups, arms smugglers and even human trafficking.

Director of Colombian Migration, Juan Francisco Espinosa, also indicated that turnstiles were installed at the Rumichaca Immigration Control Post that you assured will allow the login process to take less than 30 seconds.

The official also indicated that the care of the cargo vehicles will be supported by the departmental and local health secretariats. Those in charge will require the vaccination card to the drivers and crew of the same, with a minimum of 15 days of application of the last dose.

