

Nov 21, 2021 at 16:05 CET



Collin Morikawa made history in Dubai by becoming the first American to take the ‘Race to Dubai’ thanks to his victory in the DP World Tour Championship, in a last day where he put the direct to ensure the ‘double’.

With just two and a half years as a professional, Morikawa already has the Open Championship and a World Series title and now the title of Best Player of the European Tour, with his triumph at Jumeirah,

Morikawa reached the final tournament in Dubai as leader of the ‘Race’ although five other players threatened his final triumph, among them his compatriot, Billy Horshel. A victory assured him the crown and he made the final stretch this Sunday, with a card of 66 strokes (-6) that was final. The Californian prevailed in the tournament and surpassed the best position of an American, Patrick Reed, who finished second in 2018.

“A special triumph”

“Without a doubt it is special and an honor to be the first North American to achieve this title and to put my name alongside historical players,” he said.. Jon Rahm won it in 2019 and decided not to participate in this edition when he was one of the great candidates for victory.

“Two years ago it wasn’t even in my head to be here. I just wanted to play around the world, but I didn’t know I could get to this moment and so soon & rdquor ;, commented Morikawa, who finished with 271 hits (-17), followed by Matt Fitzpatrick and Alexander Björk, with 274 (-14).

The player of Japanese origin gave an authentic clinic of consistency from tee to green handling irons like no one else. On the final day he showed patience. He started with six pairs in a row and assured that the putt of 12 made him wake up. Just making five birdies in the last seven holes to go in qualifying and secure the double crown in Dubai.

Arnaus grand finale

Regarding the Spanish participation, impressive finish from Barcelona’s Adri Arnaus, who thanks to a final lap of 66 strokes (-6) rose to ninth final place, with 277 strokes (-eleven). A brilliant season finale, which takes him to 33rd place in the ‘Race to Dubai’.

Good performance end of the Castellón Sergio García, who signed 68 hits (-4), to finish sixteenth, with 279 (-9), while Rafa Cabrera Bello, did it in position 39, with 284 (-4).