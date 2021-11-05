The College of Internal Medicine of Mexico, which was born as the Association of Internal Medicine of Mexico. It has been a fundamental pillar for the development of Internal Medicine in our country. As well as for the search for their identity and their academic solidity, hence their great utility for the Health System in Mexico.

HISTORY:

In 1935 the Mexican Society of Internal Medicine was created by doctors Chávez and Zubirán. Along with other prominent doctors of the moment such as Don Teófilo Ortiz Ramírez.

This society had a fleeting life and was perhaps only established to bring together a group of distinguished physicians from various specialties. Nothing was heard of her until the founding of another group in the same specialty.

The Institutes of Heart and Nutritional Diseases

From the efforts brought together in the General Hospital of Mexico, and for various reasons, two new hospitals were born that would later become Institutes: Cardiology and Nutrition Diseases.

The first from the beginning was focused on the care of rare diseases and the training of specialists in the branch. And the second began with a much more global vision of the clinic and the care of the sick. Both with intentions today crystallized to raise the quality of patient care, train specialists with solid capacity and develop both clinical and basic research.

The CMIM

After the above, the college of Internal Medicine of Mexico AC (CMIM), was founded as the Association of Internal Medicine of Mexico (AMIM) AC, in 1974 and remained as such for 28 years, it was in 2002 that it was established as a College and remains to this day.

The Colegio de Medicina Interna de México AC is an Academic / Scientific Institution of excellence, constituted as a non-profit civil association (AC). Which is made up of Collegiate Internists with current Certification that give it a solid structure and give it prestige and recognition.

ITS OBJECTIVE?

Its objective is to carry out activities aimed at promoting medical study, research and continuing medical education on Internal Medicine and related sciences; whose advances are collected, analyzed and disseminated in order to update knowledge and standardize cutting-edge medical criteria in health professionals for the correct exercise of their comprehensive medical practice, thus contributing to a better clinical outcome in their patients.

The importance of internal medicine

In the last 40 years, Internal Medicine has been fundamental in the care of adults. Especially in the second level of care, at least in the IMSS and the ISSSTE. Although most likely also in the services provided by the Ministry of Health, in addition to the fact that in the private sphere it has been gaining space.

It also has a strong role in the third level of care as an aid in the management of complicated or difficult patients. And on some occasions, it is also present in the first level of care.

In this sense, the CMIM is positioned as a non-profit academic institution with solid prestige, constituted to carry out self-improvement activities that promote study and research through continuous medical education of the country’s Internists, with the purpose of updating your knowledge for the correct exercise of your clinical practice with the highest quality standards.

