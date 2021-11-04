Collector's Edition Leaked for Elden Ring

In just a few minutes the gameplay of Elden ring. However, the leaks have already started. On this occasion, the way in which FromSoftware’s work will be played has not been shown in advance, but rather a collector’s edition has started promoting early.

Through Twitch, several users came across an advertisement revealing a collector’s edition for this title, which will be something that all fans of this type of game need to have. This is what it contains:

-Game of Elden ring.

-Soundtrack Digital.

-Steelbook.

-40 page art book.

-22 cm statue of Melenia – Blade of Miquella.

At the moment there is no price, nor are pre-sales available. However, considering that a presentation focused on the gameplay of Elden ring it’s going on right now, it is very sure that the official confirmation will not be long in being shared.

Elden ring It will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC on February 25, 2022. In related topics, this game will be FromSoftware’s most accessible work. Similarly, here you can learn more about the beta dates of this title.

Editor’s Note:

A collector’s edition is something that is not new today. In this case, the job that is offered to Elden ring it is quite common. Outside of the statue, which will surely be a high-end collector’s item, what is presented here does not attract much attention. The soundtrack should be physical, not digital.

Via: Reddit.