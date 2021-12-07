With ‘The Batman’ being one of the most anticipated movies of 2022, Warnermedia wants to take the opportunity to test a new synergy with several television spin-offs … and Colin Farrell (whom we just saw in ‘The frozen blood’) will star in one of these new HBO Max series.

According to Variety, the actor has signed on to make the new series derived from the Matt Reeves film in which he will repeat the role of The Penguin in a story about his rise to power. Lauren LeFranc will be the screenwriter in charge of bringing to the small screen this new fiction that we began to know about last September.

As you know, it is not the only spin-off that HBO Max is developing based on the next superhero movie, since it is also working on a fiction centered on the Gotham police department. The truth is that taking into account that a couple of years ago ‘Gotham’ ended that, precisely, recounted both the Penguin’s rise to criminal power and Gordon’s early years at the police station… they are not very original.

But hey, as always, a little trust will have to be granted in both projects, he is fully backed by Matt Reeves as supervisor of this interconnected universe between Batman movies and series.