Colin Farrell to star in Penguin series

Although there is still a long time before The batman hits theaters, it seems that Warner Bros. has a lot of confidence in this film, as a new report indicates that Colin Farrell has already signed a contract to appear in a Penguin series for HBO Max.

Although the existence of a series focused on this character had already been rumored for a couple of months, a recent report by Variety has indicated that not only this project is already in development, but that Farrell will play the main character. At the moment there is no official statement by Warner Bros. or the actor in question.

Along with this, it has been mentioned that Lauren LeFranc is working on the script. And if that was not enough, Matt Reeves, the director of The batman, and producer Dylan Clark, will serve as executive producers of this new series. This certainly sounds like a good idea. Previous reports have indicated that Colin Farrell’s Penguin only appears in five scenes in the entire film, so exploring the origins of this version of the character is something that fans will love.

The batman will hit theaters on March 4, 2022. In related topics, here you can learn more about this movie. Similarly, new details about the Batmobile have been revealed.

While a Penguin series doesn’t sound bad, especially considering Colin Farrell’s talent, this seems to show that Warner Bros. ‘new strategy is to introduce certain characters into blockbuster movies, just to create series for HBO Max. We already saw this with Peacemaker, and it will be interesting to see if this happens with more productions in the future.

