Users on social networks are viralizing the old commercial for a toothbrush Colgate 360, showing that a good publicity it remains in the consumer even with the passing of the years.

The advertising It is an essential area within any project for the effective promotion of its products or services, where millions of brands every year involve large sums of investment to create effective and attractive strategies for the consumer, to attract their attention, position the brand and increase your sales. According to a graph shown pos Statista Regarding advertising spending in Mexico, there is a record that in 2012 this area would have had an investment of 3.56 billion dollars, a figure that has been increasing little by little until 2019 with 4.11 billion and it is estimated that in 2024 managed to reach 4.63 billion.

Diverse and countless ways exist when making advertising, such as in print and digital media, radio advertisements, television spots, outdoor advertising, etc., however, a resource that is increasingly being used by different brands and agencies, due to the constant evolution of the industry and technology, animation, since with this item we can create all kinds of audiovisual content, where the limit is defined by the animator (or even the software), managing to attract the attention of various audiences with striking proposals.

For a few days, users on social networks have been uploading numerous publications and videos where they remember the commercial shown by Colgate, where they promote their colgate 360 ​​brush, which seems to be “attractive” to them.

The background of this situation where the networks remind the colgate 360 ​​brush It seems to be because a user shared a publication on social networks mentioning that in the animation the brush was attractive to him because of his voice and way of expressing himself, something that the other users could not miss and began to viralize with different publications joining him.

The animation industry each time it is in a greater growth with respect to the previous year; in accordance with Statista, in 2017 it would have a total value of 254 billion dollars and reach 2020 with 261 billion dollars, showing an effective increase. The opportunities offered by this industry benefit different markets with different purposes, it may well be in the cinema, advertising, marketing, etc.

On this occasion, the effective creation of an animated character inspired by a simple product, managed to show that it is still present in the minds of consumers, even after a few years have passed since its appearance, showing that in effect, this commercial had everything what it takes to be effective.

In the same way the animation It has helped different creators to attract the attention of Internet users by opening up new perceptions about content already created, taking them as a guide; We have an example of this with the animator who even managed to make his own version of “The Squid Game” with characters from Toy Story like Woody, Buzz, Rex, etc., getting millions of people on social networks to see said animation and increase their level of followers.

These examples that highlight animation show the effectiveness and opportunity that professionals in this area have to create efficient content that we will not want to miss out on.

