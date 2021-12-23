“Our last real album will be out in 2025, and after that, I think we’ll just tour,” the 44-year-old singer commented in previews of an interview with host Jo Whiley that will air Thursday night at the UK television network.

“We may do some collaborations but the Coldplay catalog itself will be over at that point.“Martin added.

The interviewer was questioned about these statements in another program, Whiley commented Thursday morning that the leader of the band seemed of a “charming honesty” in the interview, but that you never know “if he was joking” or spoke in a manner. “deadly serious.”

The band has been promoting its ninth album, Music of The Spheres, since October, the singer already told the music magazine NME that the group intended to make 12 albums – three more than the current figure – before quitting.

With this production the band will visit Mexico between March 29 and April 3 in the three largest cities in the nation.