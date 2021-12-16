The Global Impact Week, an industry event that presents innovations in financial technology, politics, climate, health and the media, began in Valencia (Spain) and is held from December 14 to 18. According to the latest figures, the number of attendees amounts to 100,000, with 500 speakers and 150 live sessions. Cointelegraph Editor-in-Chief, Kristina Cornèr, has virtually attended the event, moderating the panel titled Fireside Chat: Fintech Defining the Future with Mastercard’s Executive Vice President of Market Development, Liza Oakes. This is what they have said:

Kristina Cornèr: In November, Mastercard announced the launch of cryptocurrency payment cards. How do you see the development of this opportunity in the coming months or years?

Liz Oakes: We started the service in fiat money. You can start by using Mastercard to buy cryptocurrencies where allowed and collect again in fiat money. That was the first step of the development, finding a gateway for fiat money to the crypto space safely. And the second stage is the matter of clearing the settlements of potentially hundreds of cryptocurrencies. Looking ahead, we are looking at CBDCs, stablecoins, and how to support their development.

KC: What other experiments is your company running in relation to cryptocurrencies, such as NFTs, payments in the metaverse, etc.?

IT: Personally, I am fascinated by NFTs, but I also recognize that there is a huge security challenge. The answer to this, which is still in development, cannot be to charge in an unconnected physical place.

KC: How do you see new developments playing a role in financial inclusion?

IT: I think the other day I read in the statistics that between 1% and 2% of all [población mundial] has participated in cryptocurrencies. So there’s a lot of money in it, but it’s a very, very low demographic that feels like they can actually participate. So there is a long way to go, and we are not there yet.