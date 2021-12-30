The South Korean cryptocurrency exchange, Coinone, announced that it plans to stop allowing token withdrawals to unverified external wallets starting in January.

In an announcement made Wednesday, Coinone said that users would have from December 30 to January 23 to register their external wallets with the exchange, after which it would restrict withdrawals. The exchange specified that cryptocurrency users would only be able to register their own wallets, and that the verification process “may take some time” and could change in the future.

According to the statement, Coinone planned to verify user names and resident registration numbers (issued to all South Korean residents) to ensure that crypto transactions “are not used for illegal activities such as money laundering”. The exchange’s clients likely won’t be able to withdraw funds to their wallets without Know Your Customer, or KYC, safeguards. This restriction also applies to the popular hardware wallet, Ledger.

In March, the South Korean government implemented a previously approved bill requiring local cryptocurrency exchanges to meet the requirements for a real-name account and ISMS authentication, as well as to report their operations within six months. Cryptocurrency users in the country will also see the application of a tax rule that will take effect in January; The rule will impose capital gains taxes on all dividends generated from cryptocurrency operations in excess of roughly $ 2,300.

Many exchanges, including Bithumb, have since announced more stringent KYC and Anti-Money Laundering, or AML, restrictions and controls, in response to the push by Korean lawmakers to regulate crypto assets. However, Coinone will likely continue to accept wallets offered by exchanges that already comply with KYC controls, which would include those from FTX and Binance.

Keep reading: