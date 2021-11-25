CoinFest Uk returns for another edition from November 25-28, 2021.

The event will touch on topics related to cryptocurrencies such as adoption, regulation and tools to facilitate their use, NFTs and metaverses.

The event is completely free.

CoinFest started in 2013 at a Waves Coffee House in Vancouver, Canada and was conceived as a way to stimulate the acceptance of digital assets, while implementing a series of measures to educate the population about their importance and use.

Two years later, the tech event managed to reach greater scope and broaden its horizons, which is why in 2016 Manchester hosted the first CoinFest event in the UK. This year CoinFest UK returns to Manchester completely free of charge and in person from 25 to 28 November.

“Since 2016 we have grown phenomenally attracting a global audience to our event, hosting some of the most established crypto companies and connecting with a wide variety of crypto enthusiasts, with many returning every year! “ their organizers indicated.

Thematic

This year the event will be focused on issues of a crypto nature and will have various spaces for a fairly wide audience interested in cryptography issues, thus having spaces for the most beginners, even the red-bone cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

It should be noted that among the various activities, CoinFest features free workshops, speaker presentations, crypto activities, a Bitcoin light bar, exhibitors from around the world, and both physical and NFT crypto artwork.

Similarly, topics related to the crypto environment such as Bitcoin, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), blockchain (Blockchain), financial technology (Fintech) and digital assets in general will be discussed.

“Our event has attracted attendees, sponsors, speakers, exhibitors, and VIPs from 18 incredible countries! We have already secured the event sponsors (this includes sponsors returning from our previous events!), As well as some speakers and exhibitors. “ CRYPTOBATESGROUP, the event’s organizing firm, indicated on its official website.

Among the areas of interest that can be found in this crypto event are:

Purple Track: space dedicated to speakers.

Green Track: exhibition space in which exhibitors show their projects of the crypto ecosystem.

Orange Track: This section is dedicated to workshops, in which attendees will be able to find topics including hardware wallets, bitcoin basics, mining, trading, blockchain development, and NFT.

CoinFestUK Artwork Track: In this section, attendees will find a series of illustrations by artists from around the world, especially crypto artists.

Blue track: Track dedicated to beginners in the crypto environment, with everything you need to get started in this digital environment.

Trading Room: If you are interested in learning how to trade digital assets, you will surely love this section, as it will allow you to know first-hand information and experiences from some of the most experienced merchants and companies in the Crypto space.

DeFi Track: In this area you can learn more in detail about decentralized finance.

Do you want to know all the activities of the event? You can check the activities agenda here.

When and where

If you want to be part of this event, you should know that will take place from 25 to 28 November in the city of Manchester, England, at the Manchester Conference Center, Sackville Street, Manchester.

To attend CoinFest 2021, you can purchase your tickets completely free at this link, you just have to register and that’s it.

Don’t miss any conference and check our crypto and blockchain events calendar: