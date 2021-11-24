Coinbase, the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange, continues to face some difficulties in the system after experiencing a major connectivity issue.

Both the Coinbase brokerage and its Coinbase Pro trading platform were unavailable on November 23 due to connectivity issues on both platforms., reported officially Coinbase Support.

“This can cause failed trades, delayed transactions, and unexpected behavior on the website and mobile apps,” Coinbase said.

The exchange said that resolved the issue at 2:00 am UTC on Nov 24, as the issue no longer affected Coinbase products and services. Based on Coinbase’s scheduled maintenance and incident history, it took the company less than two hours to fix the incident.

Multiple online users they expressed immediately their outrage at the platform’s repeated connectivity issues, with some observers pointing out that Coinbase suffered from a similar issue just a month ago. Many users linked Coinbase’s “connectivity issues” to uptrending currencies, including Shiba Inu (SHIB), GYEN, and Crypto.com (CRO).

After Coinbase listed CRO on its platform in early November, the token surged more than 300%, according to CoinGecko data. GYEN has not been available to buy, sell and trade on Coinbase due to technical reasons since November 19, according to Coinbase Status.

Ok… which makes more sense: a major exchange can’t figure out how to keep the machines turned on or they don’t have enough to cover… aka liquidity issues. 3 different times coinbase has had connectivity issues during major runs of SHIB, GYEN, and now CRO… they are playing you pic.twitter.com/zoa5VDEsdZ – TradeLife LLC (@TradelifeL) November 24, 2021

Some Coinbase users continued to experience issues with the platform after the exchange said the issue was fixed.

“I wake up and a day later and Coinbase is still down. Imagine the lawsuits if a stock market shits the bed so hard “, reported a Coinbase user.

“It’s been 24 hours and Coinbase is still inactive”, wrote another supposed client on Twitter.

Even though Coinbase support still you accept new complaints from users on Twitter, the exchange declined to provide further details about the problem or its reasons to Cointelegraph. “We experienced connectivity issues on Coinbase.com and Coinbase Pro. This is now resolved,” said a Coinbase spokesperson.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently expressed his support for cryptocurrency holders moving their funds outside of centralized exchanges to protect their holdings. “Any crypto wallet that does not give you its private keys should be avoided at all costs”Musk said previously.

Exactly – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2021

