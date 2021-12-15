Coinbase, the United States cryptocurrency exchange, has made new updates to its proprietary custodial wallet, including adding support for non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, in a move that could drive further adoption of the browser extension.

The company announced Tuesday that the Coinbase Wallet will soon be able to support NFT, giving users the ability to view its collections and access major NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.. Coinbase did not specify an exact launch date, but said users will need to have the latest version of the browser extension installed to access the features.

Looking ahead to 2022, Coinbase said it plans to expand its support for NFT, as well as make its native trading feature on its decentralized exchange more accessible and affordable. Coinbase Wallet has a DEX integration feature that allows users to convert their holdings across various decentralized exchanges. As Cointelegraph reported, Coinbase recently introduced a new standalone browser extension for its wallet that allows users to access a wider range of crypto assets on the leading DEXs.

While the mania for NFTs has cooled significantly in recent months, the growth of digital collectibles is one of the most defining trends of 2021. Cointelegraph Consulting estimates that total NFT sales are expected to exceed $ 17.7 billion this year.. NonFungible data shows that weekly sales peaked in late August at more than $ 1.6 billion.

2021 is shaping up to be a watershed year for NFTs. Source: NonFungible

Ranked by total volume, Coinbase is now the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, according to CoinMarketCap. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, already supports an NFT marketplace and in October announced support for multi-chain NFT deposits and withdrawals.

