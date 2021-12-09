Coinbase has recently come under fire after a technology problem that reportedly resulted in the company closing many of its clients’ accounts.

When users tried to buy the Japanese stablecoin GYEN and Powerledger (POWR), they ran into technical difficulties. This was followed by an error in the response from the system. Now, Deeply frustrated customers have launched an online campaign demanding refunds.

#Coinbase only gave me $ 50 worth of $ BTC ‍♀️ I need all my money back that I invest in $ GYEN #GYEN and plus you guys gave me a hard time and everything and you guys only game $ 50 dollars you guys took coins from me from my account and send it to who else wallet! #NBC pic.twitter.com/iZkTAxO5fu – Dayanara (@Dayanarapretty) December 8, 2021

Chris Flemming, a Coinbase user, has started an online petition against the exchange called “Responsibility for the freezing of the GYEN account of COINBASE”, which has already obtained 1,620 signatures. It says: “We, as a whole, recognize that mistakes do occur and there is the possibility of losses when investing in any cryptocurrency or asset. Although in this case the losses were due to internal technical errors of Coinbase. “

On November 10, according to a CNBC report, Coinbase listed GYEN for the first time. Somehow, The currency was separated from the price of the Japanese yen that it was supposed to track as of November 17. The token’s value rose to a peak of 0.065643, which is more than 7.5 times higher than what investors had anticipated in fiat currency. Transfer activity on Coinbase surged on November 18 and peaked at $ 122 million, according to the report.

It’s not yet clear how many customers were affected, how much money was lost, or if anyone made a profit selling before the price fell again. The currency is now trading at the yen’s fixed exchange rate as originally planned.

A Coinbase representative told CNBC that the company would provide a detailed explanation of what happened and how the concerns would be addressed. The Nasdaq-listed exchange “will post a blog post about the Nov. 19 event involving GYEN and POWR assets in the coming weeks,” the representative said. They noted that both GYEN and POWR have resumed trading on Coinbase Pro, and withdrawals are enabled on Coinbase.com.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, He suggested recently have cryptocurrency owners transfer their funds outside of centralized exchanges to protect them. “Any crypto wallet that doesn’t give you its private keys should be avoided at all costs,” Musk said.

