Coinbase, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, will begin testing a subscription service It offers advanced features and the ability to avoid some commissions.

According The Block, the subscription, called Coinbase One, will allow you to buy, sell or convert cryptocurrencies without paying exchange fees. What they will have to pay is the known spread.

In addition to commission benefits, this service will include priority phone support “even on holidays and weekends,” as well as an account protection feature. This, depending on the case, would allow to reimburse up to a million dollars to users who have been victims of a theft of funds.

However, Coinbase’s subscription service has yet to launch. In principle it will be offered to test mode to “a small number of users”. At this time it is unknown what your monthly cost will be.

There is also no data on the countries where Coinbase One will arrive in its testing phase and later in a hypothetical final rollout. Of course, as it is about the exchange cryptocurrency market in the United States, it could reach that country first.

“At this time, we are still in the early stages, so everything related to the future experience of the product will depend on the feedback we receive from our users,” a Coinbase spokesperson told The Block.

How are the commissions with Coinbase One?

Credit: Coinbase

Typically, Coinbase charges a rate for the purchase, sale or conversion of cryptocurrencies. These are calculated at the time the order is placed, and are determined by various factors (the amount of the operation, the type of operation, the funds with which it is being paid, etc.). With Coinbase One, on the other hand, the user would pay a single monthly subscription and these commissions disappear.

To all this, we should add, yes, the part spread. “This allows us to temporarily fix a price for the execution of trades,” the company says.

Coinbase is not the exchange that charges less commissions. However, it is one of the most reputed both for its strength and for its future projection. The launch of this new subscription could make it easier for clients who have pivoted to other platforms for the cost of commissions to decide to try Coinbase.