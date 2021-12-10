The data on an investigation carried out by the global cryptocurrency platform Coinbase, places Spaniards with the highest level of knowledge about cryptocurrencies and investment in the sector, above the rest of the European Union. The information was revealed in an exclusive press release on December 9, 2021 to Cointelegraph Español.

The joint survey between Coinbase and Qualtrics revealed that more than 80% of the Spanish adult community is familiar with cryptocurrencies.

The report also revealed that, below Spain, those who are most familiar with the use of cryptocurrencies would be: the United Kingdom with a percentage of 66%, the Netherlands with 64%, Germany 60%, Italy 58% and for last France with 56%.

The result of the investigation stressed that cryptocurrencies nowadays are part of the habitual conversations of the inhabitants obtaining 47% of consumers in the main European economies, confessing having discussed crypto with a friend or family member.

Research conducted by Coinbase highlights that widespread knowledge of cryptocurrency and investment in this asset class have a correlation; that is beginning to be present in daily conversations thus achieving a better knowledge of the digital currency.

“The results of our study reveal widespread knowledge of cryptocurrency across Europe, which is beginning to materialize in everyday conversations and in plans to increase investment in this asset class. This familiarity and interest in these assets demonstrates the potential of the sector to revolutionize the financial system, with its growing range of new services, such as payment and money transfer options for consumers “says the statement.

