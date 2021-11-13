All of Coinbase’s approximately 68 million verified users can now make their wallet information public with greater ease.

In a blog post on Friday, Coinbase Senior Product Manager Rishav Mukherji said the exchange’s app now includes a feature that shares a user’s allocation percentage (not balance) to their network of friends. Mukherji said that this would be only the first move in the coming weeks for users to start sharing additional details about the trades conducted on Coinbase.

“We want to empower the crypto economy to share knowledge and information and learn from each other”, Mukherji said.

With 8.8 million monthly active users for the second quarter of 2021, Coinbase is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, raking in more than $ 1.2 billion in revenue in the third quarter. The firm’s earnings amounted to USD 406 million in the same quarter, marking a decrease of 74.7% compared to the second quarter.

Social media integration is largely a new move for Coinbase, although big figures who publicly disclose even their funds’ allocation percentage may be considered by some to be a market indicator. This week, the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, revealed for the first time that he had some cryptocurrencies in his investment portfolio, but he did not specify which ones and in what quantity. Others, like the star of Shark tank, Kevin O’Leary, and the presenter of Mad money, Jim Cramer, have been more open to When it comes to sharing the percentages of crypto assets in your wallets.

Keep reading: