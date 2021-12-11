Coinbase Launches Defi Yield for users in 70+ countries

Through its official blog, the team of Coinbase, one of the top-tier exchanges globally, announced yesterday the launch of its DeFi Yield product for users in more than 70 countries.

With this new product, Coinbase will make it easier for its clients to access assets in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, initially starting with the stablecoin Dai. With this launch, Coinbase expects in a few clicks and without inherent payments to network fees, that users access DeFi properties from its platform as one of the best APYs on the market.

To be eligible to start using this new feature on Coinbase, Users must have Dai in their portfolio to start earning passive returns with DeFi Yield.

Coinbase notes that its product is available in more than 70 countries including Spain, except for residents of the United States. Likewise, they have hinted that they will be exploring other options related to the DeFi sector to expand not only the assets available to generate returns on the platform, but also other characteristics inherent to the sector.

