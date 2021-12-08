Coinbase Adds 'ETH2' Despite Tomorrow's Ethereum Update Postponing Difficulty Bomb

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has added a mirrored version of Ethereum’s native blockchain token, Ether (ETH), to its cryptocurrency price index, just ahead of a key network update on December 10.

Christened “ETH2”, the symbol appears to have tracked Ether’s original market data in sync. For example, the cost of buying ETH2 turned out to be the same as ETH. Meanwhile, its market capitalization, volume, circulating supply, and price changes were also identical.

Coinbase is already promoting eth2 as a new coin? pic.twitter.com/C67UxooLU0 – Nuno (@nvcoelho) December 6, 2021

Is Coinbase already promoting eth2 as a new currency?

However, unlike the original, the ETH2 token had no Trading Activity, Popularity Score, or Typical Wait Time, underscoring that its role – for now – is simply to follow ETH market data at least until mid-mid-September. 2022.

ETH market data vs. ETH2.0. Source: Coinbase

This is probably because ETH2 appears to have been posing as the native token of Ethereum’s ongoing update, dubbed Ethereum 2.0, which is expected to go fully operational in June 2022. But Coinbase’s index listing seems closer to “Arrow Glacier.” “, a fork that would give developers more time to prepare for Ethereum 2.0.

Before Ethereum 2.0

The Arrow Glacier update aims to delay the so-called “difficulty bomb,” an incentive encoded within the Ethereum blockchain since its launch in 2015, that would make it more difficult to mine Ether. Thus, the PUMP, if activated, would slow down the Ethereum network, as long as it remains proof-of-work.

Tim Beiko, one of the lead developers working on the Ethereum update, pointed out that Arrow Glacier could be the last update before Ethereum 2.0 goes live next year. Meanwhile, Coinbase appears to have been treating the Arrow Glacier fork as a confirmation that a new token called ETH2 would exist after the Ethereum 2.0 update.

In detail, Ethereum 2.0, also known as “Serenity”, would allow for significant changes in its design, including a large-scale transition from Proof-of-Work (PoW), which consumes a lot of power and also uses Bitcoin (BTC), to Proof-of-Stake (PoS).

In the current version, nodes must validate each transaction to maintain the Ethereum ledger. But the Ethereum 2.0 update would trigger “sharding”, which would divide the network into several segments (called shards) and randomly assign nodes to each shard.

Beacon Chain and Sharding. Source: Vitalik.ca

This would eliminate the need for each node to scan the entire chain, theoretically improving the speed and costs required to maintain the network. Meanwhile, the individual shards would share the details of the transactions with the so-called Beacon Chain, which serves as the backbone of Ethereum 2.0.

ETH2 is not a new cryptocurrency

Beacon Chain, which was launched in December 2020, would validate transactions on each shard, thus helping the entire Ethereum 2.0 network to reach consensus. It would also detect rogue validators and initiate penalties by withdrawing a portion of the validator’s stake from circulation.

The core of Ethereum 2.0’s PoS design would be ETH (or ETH2), which primarily serves as a staking token for validators to participate in network consensus and in turn receive block rewards for it.

Beacon Chain’s deposit contract has received more than 8.42 million ETH tokens from 55,300 unique depositors (validators) since its launch in December 2020.

The balance of the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract divided by the total supply of ETH. Source: CryptoQuant

That being said, ETH2 is not a new currency and I would not change the amount of ETH one owns. Instead, as Coinbase’s index listing suggests, ETH2 may end up becoming a rebranded version of the original Ether, without the need for holders to swap one version for another.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and business move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.