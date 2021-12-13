The renovation of this 1950s apartment in Treviglio, Italy, has resulted in an eclectic floor that mixes contemporary furniture and techniques with “midcentury” furniture and craft techniques that respect the original architecture of the building making it its best decoration.

This apartment had not undergone substantial changes over the years, so it maintained the original characteristics of its construction in terms of distribution and materials. One of the most outstanding original elements was the floors of all the rooms of Venetian seminato -a type of terrazzo- that could be found in all the rooms except in the bathroom and kitchen that were renovated in the 90’s, without paying any attention to the decorative features and original materials of the building.





Detail of the floor in the dining room.

The recent renovation project carried out by the P2A Design studio has focused on maintain the original characteristics of the rooms and the reform and comprehensive design of the bathrooms and kitchen.

The old bathroom, which overlooked the long distributor corridor, has been divided in two, obtaining a small guest bathroom and a larger en-suite bathroom. The kitchen, which had been completely attached to the dining room, was partially hidden by structural beams.

The renovation of the kitchen and bathrooms includes new floors that have been linked to the originals of the rest of the house through the creation of a mosaic technique, inspired by the floor of the Olivetti store designed by Carlo Scarpa, using white Carrara marble and Nero Belgio instead of the original glass tiles. Thus, both rooms have new artisan floors that do not detract from the originals of the rest of the house.

From there, the kitchen has been designed to “show off” as a decorative element, it is a jewel kitchen that accentuate your details instead of hiding them. The Carrara marble top rests on matt black furniture, separated from it by a brass. The same material is used for the plinth, acting as a connecting element between the light stoneware flooring and the black furniture.









Kitchen details.

In the bathrooms, the reverse color has been used on the floor and other tiles and decorative elements have been dispensed with in the bathroom with the exception of the green color that frames the shower.





In the living room, the elements of mid century furniture they mix with contemporary furniture– A 1960s bookcase with mahogany uprights with brass legs separates the hallway from the living room, where a B & B bookcase with a sliding door hides Entertainment technology.









Via P2A Design. Design team Alessandro Pasini, Paola Renda, Marta Scarcia. Images Alessandro Pasini

