After hard work between the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) and the newly named Goal, were removed in the last three months 11,200 pieces of publications related to advertising and sales of medical devices that do not have authorization.

According to a joint statement, the strategy of the specialized team of Cofepris dedicated to digital monitoring reports to Meta the non-compliance with sanitary regulations that it finds on the platform with respect to the advertising of products with unproven therapeutic attributions and misleading food supplements. .

In the same statement, Mark Zuckerberg’s company detailed that the sale and dissemination of these unregulated drugs, including medical products that claim to prevent Covid-19 is not allowed on the famous social network Facebook.

Meta explained that to carry out this operation it was supported by proactive detection technology, in a team of more than 40 thousand security specialists, user reports and collaboration with organizations and institutions such as Cofepris for the detection and elimination of all this content that flooded the social network that has an approximate of 2,700 million monthly active users.

For its part, the holder of the Cofepris Sanitary Operation Commission, Bertha Alcalde Luján, explained that “verification actions in social networks and the Internet are a priority, since they allow complementing the surveillance activities carried out in the field by federal verifiers and expand the capabilities of detecting health risks.”

Mayor Luján also celebrated the creation of the Cofepris Digital Health Surveillance Center, which explained that “one of its objectives will be to strengthen monitoring and video inspections.”

In that same order, the manager of Meta Public Policies for Mexico, Salomon Woldenberg Esperon commented that “the whole with Cofepris has been especially relevant during the pandemic, due to the emerging needs derived from this health crisis.” He also added that “they have allowed them to expand their integrity efforts, as well as to better understand the way in which those who seek to take advantage of an emergency operate and act in a timely manner on offending content, pages and profiles.”

These are the recommendations developed by Meta and Cofepris to avoid online fraud in the sale of drugs or unregulated medical services:

Report the sale of alleged drugs or unregulated medical services, including treatments that claim to cure or prevent COVID-19, to Meta and making a complaint to the health authority.

Be wary of Facebook pages and Instagram profiles that claim to represent large companies, but are not verified with a blue badge.

Be careful with accounts or people that lead to an off-platform site. If they do, always double check the URL.

Avoid purchasing products that are advertised without an identifiable Cofepris advertising authorization number.

After the start of the pandemic in 2020, the various social networks and institutions have continued to monitor and punish misleading content regarding the coronavirus. The World Health Organization (WHO) has been one of the main institutions in the world to make calls to warn about the spread of false information around Covid-19 and thus protect people from having reliable content about it pandemic that affects the whole world.

