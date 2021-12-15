Through a virtual message, the head of the Ministry of Health (SSa), Jorge Alcocer Varela, inaugurated the National Meeting on Pharmacovigilance and Rendering of the Annual Report of the Permanent Commission of the Pharmacopoeia of the United Mexican States. It is an event in which the most recent works are mentioned to guarantee the correct functioning of medicines and patient care techniques.

During his speech, he mentioned that a drug should not represent a health risk, so permanent surveillance is maintained from its production, handling and application by experts in pharmacology for the timely detection of undesirable events and their approach.

What is pharmacovigilance?

He indicated that the SSa is promoting the surveillance system in all public and private health units and dependencies, because “today we make it clear that no sector of the population should be outside the benefit of pharmacovigilance and it is appropriate that all health care institutions health participate in this new process ”.

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, said that pharmacovigilance allows knowing the risks of drugs and preventing adverse reactions.

He explained that a drug-induced disease has different meaning in each social context. Therefore, the actions of identification, diagnosis, repair and prevention of secondary and tertiary damage should be directed to knowing the environment to prioritize health care.

The holder of the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), Alejandro Svarch Pérez, explained that pharmacovigilance involves drugs and vaccines that have been essential to face the COVID-19 pandemic, and that this work is not over yet.

“Given this, the new policy of safe, quality, effective, free and accessible medicines for the population, is an urgent task and a mandate from the Government of Mexico to address challenges such as inequity, lack of access and corruption.”

Is new drug policy It contemplates surveillance in the process of manufacturing, dispensing, storing and prescribing drugs, since their eventual falsification, irrational or illegal use represent health risks.

The executive director of the Pharmacopoeia and Pharmacovigilance of Cofepris, Felipe de la Sancha Mondragón, presented the update of the Pharmacopoeia of the United Mexican States 13.0, in three volumes and 3,500 pages, with 1,191 units of monographs and four analysis methods where Additionally, some drugs used for the treatment of COVID-19 are considered.

Sancha Mondragón also delivered the Herbal Pharmacopeia of the United Mexican States 3.0, which considers 46 general methods of analysis for the quality control of medicinal plants, 132 monographs of plant drugs and 28 of oils, as well as eight appendices. This print and online edition includes 49 new monographs and updates to 90 existing ones.

The herbal pharmacopoeia contains some representative monographs of the native flora of Mexico, such as the Mexican mullein, and in the extra-pharmacopoeia, the manita flower, dragon blood and custard apple, he explained.

Finally, the representative of the World and Pan American Health Organizations (WHO / PAHO) in Mexico, Cristian Morales Fuhrimann, mentioned that, with these actions, Cofepris advances as a strong, independent, modern agency with the capacity to protect in a way effective to the population of health risks.