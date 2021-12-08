The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), reports on the insurance of 112 thousand 884 units of products. Of the Peperami, Chaparrita and Barrilito brands, for presenting anomalies considered high risk in terms of labeling.

These products are marketed in national territory and violate the provisions of the Official Mexican Standard NOM-051-SCFI / SSA1-2010. On the general labeling specifications for food and non-alcoholic beverages, prepackaged and modification published in the Official Journal of the Federation on March 27, 2020.

Therefore, the Sanitary Operation Commission (COS) of Cofepris. He carried out a series of operations in which 57 thousand 432 pieces of the Chaparrita drink were secured. Thus, 18 thousand 432 pieces of the Barrilito drink and 36 thousand 980 pieces of the Peperami aperitif in its five presentations.

The first two products are manufactured by the soft drink company Desde el Corazón del Fruto, SA de CV They are Chaparritas, pasteurized non-carbonated soft drinks and Barrilitos, soft drinks in different flavors and presentations.

Both beverages violate national regulation that requires warning stamps to be located on the front of the product. That is, on the main display area.

Additionally, the list of ingredients, nutritional declaration and warning stamps were located in the same space, when according to the General Health Law, they must be presented independently.

For their part, the insured products of the Peperami brand, manufactured by Qualtia Alimentos Operaciones S. de RL de CV, presented irregularities in their packaging by including the animated image of the character “Peperami”, despite having a warning stamp on the product.

Manufacturers of prepackaged food and non-alcoholic beverages are required to comply with current regulations

Manufacturers of pre-packaged food and non-alcoholic beverages are required to comply with current regulations; You can find guides and manuals on the application of NOM-051 at https://bit.ly/3IvxVLm

Cofepris maintains product surveillance actions to ensure the correct implementation of this standard, which contributes to the protection of people’s health.

In case of detecting any product that does not comply with these specifications, such as including warning stamps on the back or sides of products, a health complaint is invited, for which the page is made available gob.mx/cofepris.

