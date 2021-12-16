Since its founding in 2001 the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) has positioned itself as the highest health authority in our country. Their work is essential to review all the drugs and supplies that are marketed and verify their correct operation. For this reason, this time it received recognition due to its highest quality.

The National Reference Laboratory, the only one empowered to perform the analysis of vaccines against COVID-19 applied in Mexico, obtained two recognitions that guarantee the quality of its processes and the technical competence of its staff.

They recognize the quality of Cofepris

The first consists of recertification under the standard of the International Organization for Standardization, known as ISO for its acronym in English. Certification under ISO 9001: 2015 is granted after an audit carried out by the Mexican Institute for Standardization and Certification (IMNC).

It supports the operation of defined, standardized and controlled processes, through Quality management system, guaranteeing that the laboratory is technically competent to perform analysis of products subject to sanitary control monitored by Cofepris.

The second corresponds to an evaluation by the Mexican Accreditation Entity (ema), who recognized the technical competence of the staff and the quality of the analysis processes, under the ISO / IEC 17025: 2017 / NMX-EC-17025- Standard. IMNC-2018, which specifically comprises the capabilities of testing laboratories.

Upon receiving the results of the audits, the head of Cofepris, Alejandro Svarch Pérez, highlighted the importance of the laboratory for the health authority.

“We will always bet on the technical strengthening of our National Reference Laboratory, one of the best in Latin America, and in whose results everyone in our country can trust. Our strategy as a regulatory agency is to continue training and investing to always have a state-of-the-art laboratory ”.

Both evaluations were passed with zero non-conformities, that is, they obtained a perfect qualification, supporting the technical-scientific rigor of the laboratory, which is part of the Commission for Analytical Control and Expansion of Coverage (CCAyAC) of Cofepris.

Through evaluation processes such as these, the functioning of defined, standardized and controlled processes, necessary to carry out tests and analysis of medicines, biotechnological products, medical devices, water, food, among other products subject to sanitary control, is guaranteed.

The Cofepris laboratory is a national security agency, which also performs more than 420 microbiological, physicochemical, biological and immunochemical analytical methodologies and molecular biology.

It is the only one authorized in the country to carry out the official analysis of vaccines that are applied in Mexico. This year it has analyzed more than 130 batches of vaccines against COVID-19 applied in Mexico and Latin America, as well as others included in the National Vaccination Card, such as vaccines against influenza, hepatitis B and rotavirus.

CCAyAC also maintains the recognition of quality control and drug analysis by the World Health Organization (WHO), and is part of its Network of Vaccine Laboratories, allowing it to demonstrate that its results are technically competent to be used in other countries.