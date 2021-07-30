There are sensations that all people get to experience at least once in their life. One of the most common is headache and it can appear for multiple reasons. Although when it occurs intensely, recurrently and persists for long periods of time, it can be a migraine and requires the attention of a doctor. Otherwise, the discomfort is too great that it generates a noticeable impact on the quality of life of the patient.

In this sense, one of the problems of migraine is that it is generated by abnormal brain activity but it is not yet clear what causes these changes. While according to the Mexican Academy of Neurology (AMN) this pathological condition affects 18 percent of the population, which represents just over 22 million people.

New alternative for patients

On the other hand, a favorable news is that the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) has just authorized a preventive treatment that will allow to face the disease. It is a pharmacological option designed by Eli Lilly y Compañía de México and has the objective of covering the needs not yet satisfied in the care of this disease to improve the lives of patients.

“When Lilly began the development of her area of ​​Neuroscience, almost four decades ago, she created a watershed in the care of diseases such as depression, generalized anxiety disorder and schizophrenia. Now, with the arrival of this new treatment, which will help people with migraine to live better, the history of the company in this therapeutic area is strengthened, ”said Carlos Baños, president of Eli Lilly and Company for Latin America.

The new molecule is a humanized monoclonal antibody lgG4 that binds to the peptide related to the calcitonin gene (CGRP), being a preventive treatment for migraine.

“This Lilly therapy seeks to inhibit the biological activity of CGRP, a powerful microvascular vasodilator that favors the inflammatory process and is involved in various conditions such as neurogenic inflammation, pain and, of course, migraine. Lilly’s treatment allows a significant reduction in the number of migraine episodes per month in adult patients, ”said Dr. Luis Méndez, Neuroscience Medical Manager for Eli Lilly y Compañía de México.

With this medicine, the patient living with migraine in Mexico is given a fuller life by alleviating the symptoms of the disease, reducing the frequency of attacks, as well as reducing the disability associated with the disease.

A disabling condition

Migraine is a clinically complex and disabling neurological condition that primarily affects women during their peak productivity years. Recent data suggests that migraine is the most common cause of neurological disability and has become the second leading cause of years lived with disability.

Likewise, it can be classified as episodic, in which the person lives with 14 or fewer headache days per month or chronic with 15 or more headache days per month. At least eight of them must meet migraine criteria, so the condition is highly disabling with a significant impact on quality of life and functionality. It also tends to cause absenteeism from work / school, loss of productivity at home, absence or limitation of family / social activities, among other activities.