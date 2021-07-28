The combination of the drugs Bamlanivimab / Etesevimab to treat COVID-19. It received a unanimous favorable opinion from the experts of the Committee of New Molecules (CMN) and the Subcommittee for the Evaluation of Biotechnological Products (SEPB) of Cofepris.

How will it be used?

This antibody cocktail, presented by Eli Lilly, will be used for emergency treatment use in mild or moderate coronavirus disease. This in adults and pediatric patients (over 12 years of age and weighing at least 40 kg) who have a high risk of progression to a serious condition and / or hospitalization.

According to a statement, this opinion is part of the necessary approval process. For the fulfillment of the requirements of quality, safety and efficacy, indispensable when considering a product.

Bamlanivimab / Etesevimab: WHAT’S NEXT

Now, the next step is for the Health Authorization Commission to approve the request for emergency use of the combination of the aforementioned drugs.

In late January, Lilly, based in Indianapolis, claimed the combination of Bamlanivimab and Etesevimab. Which has already been approved by the US FDA. It reduced the chances of hospitalization and death by 70 percent in high-risk patients.

This is how it is composed:

The authorized combination It includes a 700-milligram dose of Bamlanivimab and a 1,400-milligram dose of another antibody called Etesevimab. The treatment will be delivered in separate single-dose vials, but will be administered together using a single infusion bag, according to the FDA.

In addition, they recommend that Bamlanivimab and etesevimab are administered in combination by a single intravenous infusion. This, as soon as possible after a positive COVID-19 test and within 10 days of the onset of symptoms.

Mimics the ability of the immune system

Bamlanivimab, developed with AbCellera Biologics, mimics the immune system’s ability to fight the virus. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals also obtained FDA clearance last year for a similar product that combines two antibodies.

What the company said

“Verifying that science continues to offer new treatments to prevent infected patients from suffering more serious forms of covid-19 is great news. Which undoubtedly can help a lot to decongest the health system ”, said José Antonio Sacristán, Medical Director of Lilly Spain.

“In addition, with the risk of resistance arising due to the diversity of strains of the virus. The combination of bamlanivimab and etesevimab could offer efficacy against a broader range of naturally occurring SARS-CoV-2 variants as these new strains spread throughout the world. ”

This emergency use authorization is based on data from the phase 3 Blaze-1 trial, published in January 2021. Which showed that Bamlanivimab and Etesevimab in combination reduced the risk of hospitalizations and death from COVID-19 by 70%.

