Dolutegravir / Lamivudine is a once-a-day, two-drug treatment.

By: Redacción

LaSalud.mx.- The GSK México SA de CV laboratory received authorization from the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS) for the use of the first treatment of two drugs in a single tablet, for infection by Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV ) in adults and adolescents over 12 years of age who weigh at least 40kg.

After receiving approval from the Health Registry, healthcare professionals will be able to offer more treatment options to their patients, thanks to the complete fixed-dose regimen based on the combination of dolutegravir / lamivudine.

Dolutegravir inhibits HIV replication by preventing viral DNA from integrating into the genetic material of human immune cells (T cells). Lamivudine, for its part, interferes with the conversion of viral Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) into Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA), which in turn stops the virus from multiplying.

The evidence of safety and efficacy of the combination is demonstrated in the GEMINI 1 and 2 clinical studies, as well as the TANGO study, which have concluded that using these drugs challenges the concept of needing a third drug to treat HIV, since the former is equally effective both in patients starting treatment and in patients with a suppressed viral load.

In Mexico, 301,182 people with HIV infection are in the epidemiological surveillance registry of the National Center for the Prevention of HIV and AIDS (CENSIDA), of which 36% have died and 5% their status is unknown current. The states with the highest incidence of HIV They are: Baja California, Campeche, Colima, Chiapas, Mexico City, Guerrero, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Yucatán.

All people can acquire HIV at any stage of life and the most common transmission factors are: having unprotected sex, intravenous drug use, blood transfusion and exchange of body fluids such as blood, breast milk, precum, semen , rectal secretions and vaginal fluids.

Today, antiretroviral treatment has modified the course of HIV infection until it becomes a chronic disease, reducing a person’s viral load to undetectable levels, which means not only an improvement in quality of life, but also an reduction in the risk of virus transmission.

However, since the treatment is prescribed for life, there is a need for new drugs that are more effective, have less toxicity effects, greater ease of compliance, and that overcome the increasing resistance of the virus. In this way, having dolutegravir / lamivudine for patients represents the possibility of, for the first time, having a single treatment of one dose a day based on two drugs, for the control of the disease from its origin.