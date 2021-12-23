LaSalud.mx.-The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) and the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), signed a collaboration agreement to install in the central offices of the Institute two windows to enter procedures of the Comprehensive Service Center and provide guidance and technical assistance to the IMSS on health records and procedures.

The director general of Social Security, Zoé Robledo, and the owner of Cofepris, Alejandro Svarch Pérez, signed as witnesses of honor said agreement which establishes the general bases for the qualification of the service windows.

The agreement establishes that procedures, applications, information on licenses, permits, notices and / or health officials, records and committee modifications, authorizations of research protocols submitted by the IMSS users of the various medical units will be managed through these windows. and administrative that comprise it, so that Cofepris reviews the process and validates the resolution.

In this regard, the general director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, pointed out that this signing of the agreement reinforces the united work of the Health sector to make it more coordinated, strong and where gaps can be covered through these windows so that “increasingly serve the entire people of Mexico”.

He recalled that the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador In 2019, it summoned all the heads of the Health sector to join the same team, travel the country to visit the rural units of the IMSS-BIENESTAR Program, where a practical workshop was held to tie institutions with realities.

“In nature, and the same in institutions, it is not about the strongest, it is not necessarily about the one with the most competencies and faculties, but the one who manages to organize better and the one who turns to the side to see the other institutions precisely as possibilities to achieve shared purposes“, He said.

For his part, Alejandro Svarch Pérez, head of Cofepris, highlighted the importance of the windows, dedicated to the public sector, since the IMSS is the user with the most appointments in the regulatory agency, requiring at least 170 appointments every two months.

He explained that the decision was made not only because it will free up hundreds of spaces for other users at the headquarters, but also: “Each appointment granted to the IMSS is a guarantee of help by increasing the capacity of attention and speed of response to a health risk. With the opening of the windows at the IMSS a clear and strong message is sent: the priority is public health”.

The owner announced the expansion of one more module of the DIGIPRiS platform, which represents the largest and most accurate step towards digitization, since it allows the modification of operating notices of all Cofepris users, in a self-managed way online.

In her message, the director of Medical Benefits of the IMSS, doctor Célida Duque Molina, pointed out that almost two years after the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most important lessons learned is the inter-institutional work, which allowed, for example, to guarantee a bed for each patient who required hospitalization.

He highlighted that, since July 2021, with the leadership of the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, and the general director of the IMSS, a sectoral management team was set up to provide care for the health emergency in all states, “this intervention is also an extraordinary and historic achievement”.

He added that by October 2021 the team of the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks joined this work, and through this synergy, four entities have been visited where risks have been identified in terms of notifications and established commitments for the creation of unit committees to strengthen pharmacovigilance.

DZ