The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), and the National Commission against Addictions (Conadic), has just issue a health alert on the risk posed by products commonly called vapers in all their forms, because they are highly addictive and cause serious damage to health.

Cofepris and Conadic argue that these emerging products are popularly distinguished in two categories: electronic cigarettes (E-cig), also known as vaporizers, and heated tobacco products.

In this sense, the health alert indicates that all such devices are harmful to healthas they include derivatives of carcinogenic compounds, toxic substances and aerosol emissions.

Both agencies stated that these products contain significant levels of metals such as cadmium, nickel, lead, among others, which represent a health risk.

The commissions warned about the risks of consuming these products, highlighting that a cartridge containing 5% nicotine salt is equivalent to between one and three packs of cigarettes.

These high concentrations of nicotine, according to the health alert, have long-term adverse effects on the brain development of children, adolescents and developing fetuses.

Read more: Court declares unconstitutional to ban electronic cigarettes

As part of the alert, the health authorities indicated three main types of health damage associated with these products, which are:

Respiratory damage from inflammation of the lung tissue, causing conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and cancer.

Cardiovascular damage from changes in blood circulation, which can cause arteriosclerosis and heart attacks.

Mutagenic Damages That Increase Cancer Risk and reproductive disorders, such as erectile dysfunction.

It is worth saying that this alert is issued after a scientific technical review by specialized personnel from Conadic and Cofepris, who based on scientific evidence considered that the harmful impact of the use of this type of products on lung health is alarming.

Along the same lines, they add that exposure to their aerosols decreases the ability of people in their immune response to respiratory infections.

They also asserted that no tobacco vape or heater has health authorization from Cofepris, nor recognition by the Ministry of Health as alternative or reduced risk products.

In addition to the risk represented by the consumption of the product, Conadic warned about the negative effect of these devices against the control of the tobacco epidemic, because it perpetuates nicotine addiction and at the same time discourages quitting tobacco use.

Finally, Cofepris and Conadic recommended that people not buy or consume these types of products, as they represent a risk to individual and third party health. Meanwhile, specialized personnel in psychology and medicine are made available through the Primary Attention Centers for Addictions, Youth Integration Centers AC, Community Mental Health Centers, Comprehensive Mental Health Centers or by calling the Life Line at 800 911 2000, to receive more information.

It may interest you: Electronic cigarettes are harmful; ‘chocolate’ cars, necessary: ​​AMLO