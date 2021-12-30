Cofepris alerts about false Picot Grapes Salt; so you can identify it

Today, the Federal Commission for the Protection of Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) warned about some batches of false Picot Grape Salt in its five-gram presentation.

Through a release, the institution that, at the moment, three counterfeit batches have been identified, which represent a serious risk to health due to their dubious origin.

According to what Cofepris reported, the false lots are: CE94 expiring in October 2023; BTI3 expiring in December 2023; Y CK83 expiring in December 2024.

Given this, “Cofepris invites people to check the batch that appears on the packaging before consuming this product; and in case it corresponds to any of those that are in the list, or presents an irregularity, avoid its consumption and make a report on the page gob.mx/cofepris“The document reads.

For this, the institution itself has made a kind of guide so that consumers can identify counterfeit batches:

As indicated, on the front of the product the image is distorted and, in addition, it includes the legend “for an upset stomach”, added to another text that is not very legible.

On the reverse, the expiration date does not correspond to the original, there is also poorly legible text and the image of the pregnant woman, in the same way, appears distorted.

Regarding the content, the Cofepris warned that the fake has a whiter color than the original and, in addition, according to it, lumps can form.

“This commission maintains surveillance actions to prevent products, companies or establishments from violating current health legislation and to ensure that they do not pose a risk to the health of the population,” he added in his statement.

For its part, the company in charge of producing said product, RB Salute México, filed a lawsuit against the agency, stating that the company did not manufacture the batches that, according to Cofepris, are counterfeit.

The regulation of products and their sale is, without a doubt, of the utmost importance, and, in that sense, Mexico seems to have done an important job,

Today, in a context where the market requires constant innovation and tasks that contribute to the culture of non-waste, brands need to have everything in order, to be regulated in an era of hyper consumption.

