The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), and the National Commission against Addictions (Conadic), they posted an alert on the risk represented by products commonly called vapers in all their forms. The reason is because they are highly addictive and cause serious damage to health.

Compounds that can be deadly

These emerging products are popularly distinguished into two categories: electronic cigarettes (E-cig), also known as vaporizers, and heated tobacco products. All of these are harmful to health, derived from their carcinogens, toxic substances and aerosol emissions.

They can also be identified as Electronic Nicotine Administration Systems (SEAN), Similar Systems Without Nicotine (SSSN), and Alternative Nicotine Consumption Systems (SACN).

These products contain significant levels of metals such as cadmium, nickel, lead, among others, which represent a health risk.

The commissions warn about the risks of consuming these products, highlighting that a cartridge containing 5% nicotine salt is equivalent to between one and three cigarette packs. These high concentrations of nicotine have long-term adverse effects on brain development in children, adolescents, and developing fetuses.

As part of the alert, the health authorities indicate three main types of health damage associated with these products, which are:

Respiratory damage due to inflammation of the lung tissue, causing conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and cancer.

Cardiovascular damage due to changes in blood circulation, which can cause arteriosclerosis and heart attacks.

Mutagenic damage that increases the risk of cancer and reproductive disorders, such as erectile dysfunction.

This alert is issued after a scientific technical review by specialized personnel from Conadic and Cofepris, who based on scientific evidence considered that the harmful impact of the use of this type of product on lung health is alarming, and that exposure to its aerosols decreases the ability of people in their immune response to respiratory infections.

Products without authorization in Mexico

No tobacco vape or heater has health authorization from Cofepris, or recognition by the Ministry of Health (SSa) as reduced or alternative risk products.

In addition to the risk represented by the consumption of the product, Conadic warns about the negative effect of these devices against the control of the epidemic of smoking; This, because it perpetuates the addiction to nicotine and at the same time discourages the cessation of tobacco consumption, and can also cause the simultaneous use of electronic devices and cigarettes.

Cofepris and Conadic recommend that people not purchase or consume these types of products, as they represent a risk to individual health and that of third parties.

They make available specialized personnel in psychology and medicine through the Primary Care Centers for Addictions, Youth Integration Centers AC, Community Mental Health Centers, Comprehensive Mental Health Centers and by calling the Life Line at 800 911 2000 , where they can receive more information.