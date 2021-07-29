Following the instruction of the Ministry of Energy (Sener) to the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) to issue a methodology to set limit prices for LP gas for the final consumer, the Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece) urged the regulatory body to Respect the process established in current regulations, as it may cause shortages or shortages.

The antitrust entity pointed out that the requirement of the Sener, is contrary to the mechanism established in the Hydrocarbons Law to regulate the prices of LP gas, which requires a declaration of the absence of conditions of competition from Cofece itself.

The law states that the prices of LP gas sales activities to the public will be determined according to market conditions, it also mentions that the distribution not linked to this hydrocarbon pipelines is not subject to price regulation.

Also read: Sener asks the CRE to set a limit to the price of LP gas

“The logic of this mechanism is that only in markets where there are no competitive conditions should maximum prices be established. Otherwise, price regulation could have consequences contrary to what the guideline intends, such as a shortage or shortage of LP gas, “said Cofece in a statement.

It points out that if it is necessary to regulate the price, the decision will depend on each of the authorities involved, in the case of Cofece, it must conclude its investigation and determine whether or not there are conditions of effective competition.

On May 31, the autonomous body headed by Alejandra Palacios announced the start of said investigation.

“The authorities involved must guarantee due process in accordance with the current regulatory framework, to avoid challenges that delay the purpose of allowing consumers to access LP gas cheaper and in better conditions.”

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed