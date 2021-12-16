CoD's new anti-cheat system is now available

The day has finally come as the new and improved anti-cheat system, Ricochet, is already available worldwide both in Call of Duty: Warzone like in Call of Duty: Vanguard. In accordance with Activision, this should put an end to hackers within these two games.

Basically Ricochet must be forcibly installed for users of Pc via Battle.net. Those players who want to continue enjoying the battle royale they will be monitored by this kernel-level driver.

This system detects if users are running any other software with the intention of manipulating or modifying game files. In case of detecting this type of program, the user in question will be suspended immediately. The following is read on its official page:

“Cheating software has become more sophisticated, allowing cheaters to circumvent traditional security approaches. A kernel-level driver allows monitoring of applications that may attempt to manipulate the Call of Duty: Warzone game code while it is running. “

Of course, there is also some concern that this new system may be somewhat invasive regarding user privacy, but Activision promised that it will only be active while Warzone is running.

Editor’s note: Well, hopefully with this the issue of cheats and calms down a little more. The truth is that things were getting out of control to the point that even certain streamers were already leaving the game, so we’ll see how the community responds to this.

Via: Activision