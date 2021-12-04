Codemasters sets GRID Legends release date after unveiling its first gameplay

Codemasters has announced that it will launch GRID Legends the next February 25, 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC. The saga focused on offering large doses of intensity will take the concept one step further with this installment that promises to be a new starting point when it comes to offering epic moments in this racing game that promises incredible games, race after race, one after another. time behind the wheel in more than 100 of the best machines in the world who can compete for glory against others 21 pilots on more than 130 impressive routes.

With the announcement of the release date, GRID Legends has also shown its first gameplay trailer in which Creative Director Chris Smith talks with Chris Groves from the Community and Social Team about new locations, types of events, and more. In the video it has been possible to show off an elimination in Moscow or a race in London.

Announced last July, GRID Legends promises to feature a wide variety of vehiclesranging from large trucks to hypercars, single-seaters, electric cars, prototypes and much more to compete. The game will feature hundreds of selected events in numerous modes and a race creator that will allow players to select mixed class vehicles and compete on all circuits. Possibilities include 50-lap races, electric cars versus big rigs, and more.

News about GRID Legends will not cease until its launch, more details will be shared very soon such as updates on the promising history of virtual production “Driven to Glory”, the widely expanded Career mode and the new online features that will make multiplayer racing. more exciting than ever.