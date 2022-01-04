Capcom seems to have found its goose that lays golden eggs with the remakes of resident Evil. After a magnificent reception of the new versions of the second and third installments, it seems that the Japanese company is working on Resident Evil 4. However, many fans of the horror saga miss improved versions of other works in the franchise . Fortunately the Resident Evil: Code Veronica fan remake already has a trailer and release date much to the delight of fans of one of the most beloved titles in the Capcom series, albeit not one of the most popular.

As you can see just above these lines, the developers of this fan remake have shared eight minute trailer with many parts of gameplay, which helps us get an idea of ​​how Resident Evil: Code Veronica is looking, which for many is the best game in the saga. The graphic finish It seems very close to the official Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes that Capcom has released in recent years, so the expectation is maximum. Likewise, the creators have ratified 2022 as the final release date of the remake, although we will still have to wait to know the specific launch window.

Capcom director teases new game for 2022

While Capcom continues to work on upcoming Resident Evil projects (such as the aforementioned Resident Evil 4 remake), the latest installment of the Japanese company’s franchise continues to add successes. We are talking about Resident Evil Village, which has been chosen the Game of the Year on Steam, while he was also one of the candidates for the award GOTY 2021 at the recent The Game Awards. Remember that the fan remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica is scheduled for 2022, so we will be pending for further details.