CoD: Vanguard could have a collaboration with AoT

Last November 5 finally arrived Call of Duty: Vanguard to consoles and PC. In this way, the data miners did not waste a single second, and began to investigate the code of this title. This is how a couple of people found a series of references that point to a collaboration with Attack on Titan, the popular anime.

According to users like Nanikos and Zesty, The code of Vanguard it has a reference to an operator under the name of aot_titan. Although at the moment there is no official information from Activision, it is speculated that this content would be available later this year. This is what Nanikos commented on the matter:

“Quite a few things have been found in Vanguard’s memory. The most interesting is a mention of a ‘swordtitan’, as well as an ‘aot_titan’ operator. The theory is that there will be a crossover with Attack On Titan for Vanguard. (Probably in December if that’s the case) ”.

Been quite a few things found in memory dumps for vanguard. The most interesting one being a mention of a “swordtitan” as well as an “aot_titan” operator. The theory is that there’ll be an Attack On Titan crossover for vanguard. (Probably sometime december if that is the case) pic.twitter.com/DiPALtUDY6 – Nanikos (@_Nanikos_) November 7, 2021

Although this sounds very interesting, there is no guarantee that this collaboration will be a reality. However, considering the history that the Call of Duty series has had in this regard, and the premiere of the second part of the last season of Attack of Titan In the winter season, the chances of seeing Eren and company in the middle of WWII are not completely zero.

A collaboration between Call of Duty: Vanguard and Attack of Titan It sounds very interesting. If something has shown Warzone, is that this series is now ready to have skins and operators of several famous properties. Along with this, seeing a Titan in the middle of war is quite a peculiar image.

Via: Nanikos