CoD: Vanguard Announces Free Trial This Week

Call of Duty: Vanguard It arrived at our hands at the beginning of the month and, although this title is of quality, the reception has not been as good as in past deliveries. Not only were sales low, but in a few days it will be available Battlefield 2042A release that is sure to further affect Sledgehammer’s job performance. Thus, a free trial of Vanguard, precisely during the arrival of the new Battlefield.

According to the official blog of the game, between November 18 and 22, all players will have the opportunity to enjoy the multiplayer of Call of Duty: Vanguard completely free of charge. It is only necessary to enter the digital store of preference, search for “Vanguard Free Access”, download it, and ready.

Considering that Battlefield 2042 will be available on November 19, this is clearly a tactic to make people not forget about Vanguard just when your direct competitor hits the market. We just need to wait a couple of days to see if this tactic works.

On related issues, Treyarch’s co-director has resigned following allegations of sexual harassment. Similarly, here you can check our review of this game.

Editor’s Note:

Although this free trial is likely to increase player numbers for Call of Duty: Vanguard, neither this title nor Battlefield 2042 will be able to compete against the multiplayer of Halo Infinite, which does not stop receiving praise, and is the social experience of the moment.

Via: Call of duty