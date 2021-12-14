CoD announces the contents for its 2021 Christmas event

It’s less and less until Christmas, so Call of duty has decided to get a little ahead of this year’s special event. The players of Warzone and Vanguard They will be able to enjoy a lot of thematic content for these holidays, and the vast majority of it will be completely free except for a few skins for the Operators.

Of December 16 to 21, the multiplayer of Call of Duty: Vanguard it will be completely free for everyone. Moreover, it was revealed that between the December 16 and January 5, 2022 there will also be Christmas promotions for users.

Users of Warzone They can also enjoy a series of new events and challenges, and if you manage to complete some of them, you can get up to 13 rewards. Similarly, 10 tier skips will be given away for the Battle Pass, as well as 10% increases to EXP

From December 17 the event will be launched Festive fervor both in Vanguard like in Warzone, which brings with itself skins, game modes, rewards and other things to brighten up the players’ parties.

Editor’s note: It seems that the people of Activision Blizzard redoubled their efforts this year, because I do not remember that they have done something of such magnitude in the 2020 edition. Hopefully this event will satisfy the players, who right now are not happy with the publisher.

Via: Game News 24